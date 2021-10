This Red Sox season was truly a tale of two halves. In the first half of the year, they looked like unexpected world-beaters. With most people hoping for just a .500 team, the team did everyone one better by not just putting themselves in the postseason picture, but leading the division for a big chunk of the year. And then the second half came and they suddenly looked like the team we all expected originally, except the expectations had changed due to that first half performance. And really, it does seem forever since we’ve talked about that first half team, the club who made absolutely no sense at all but just kept winning.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO