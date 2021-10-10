The Army provides armor for smaller troops when right-sizing the force

Editor’s Note: A previous version story incorrectly identified the soldiers as part of the Minnesota National Guard. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 160 soldiers from Minnesota are ready to head overseas. A Minnesota Army Reserve deployment ceremony was held Sunday at Fort Snelling. The soldiers will head to Kuwait as part of Operation Spartan Shield. The troops WCCO spoke with say they’re ready to get into action. (credit: CBS) “I think we have a really great group. It will be a great experience,” said Spc. Faude, a geospatial engineer. “We’ll get to learn a lot and experience a lot of new things, so I’m very excited.” The soldiers will provide technical and tactical guidance to help strengthen military defense relationships in southwest Asia and the Middle East. More On WCCO.com: Roseville Elementary Principal Brian Koland Dies By Suicide Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ ‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin ‘I’ve Been Targeted’: Proctor High School Football Coach Resigns Amid Investigation Into Locker Room Assault

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO