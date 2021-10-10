CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong earthquakes strike off coast of Hawaii

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

HILO, Hawaii — Two strong earthquakes struck off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii on Sunday, rattling residents and causing items to fall off shelves.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the first quake had a magnitude of 6.1 and struck about 17 miles south of Naalehu. The agency says a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck about 20 minutes later in the same area.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said there was no tsunami threat. No injuries were immediately reported.

Residents reported feeling the shaking.

At a gas station on Oahu, the refrigerator display doors were opened by the shaking and items fell to the ground.

