CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Saweetie Claps Back At Critics After ‘Colorist’ Chat With Too Short Resurfaces: ‘Black Women Are Beautiful, Period!’

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXKci_0cNBkbfO00

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Saweetie caught heat this weekend when an old video of a conversation she had with rapper Too Short resurfaced. In the clip, you hear Too Short say that he loves biracial women and that he’s never fallen in love with anybody who wasn’t mixed. “Mixed heritage women have always been my favorite,” he told Saweetie in the clip. “I don’t think I’ve ever fallen in love with a woman that wasn’t mixed,” to which Saweetie, seemingly taken aback, responded, “Really?!”

He continued, “I feel that way about life too like biracial babies are… you can take the two ugliest people from different races and make a baby and that baby would just be beautiful! It happens all the time!”

Saweetie then attempted to laugh the conversation off while still being taken aback by Too Short’s comments before shutting down Too Short’s opinion to stand up for all Black women. However, some fans felt that Saweetie’s reaction to Too Short’s colorist comments was actually less than supportive of Black women and took to Twitter to tweet their disappointment in her reply.

View the clip and Too Short’s comments below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by WHEREISTHEBUZZ TV (@whereisthebuzztv)

While some people didn’t think that Saweetie did enough to defend Black women, the “Best Friend” rapper took to social media to shut all that chatter down, posting the full video with her response to Too Short where she defended all Black women’s beauty. “I heard your comment about when two people come together to make a beautiful baby but Black women are beautiful period with their own look, you feel me?” she told the rapper.

See her response below.

But she didn’t stop there, Saweetie then posted a Q&A she did with fans a while back, where someone asked if she thought that dark-skinned women could be pretty. Here, Saweetie responded to the question with confirmation that dark-skinned women are indeed beautiful. “I was raised by dark skin women so I find this question insulting,” she responded. And it seems as if she was quite insulted by this whole conversation again when she tweeted, “ This shouldn’t even be a conversation but thank you for having my back baby. I’m going back to my shoot Y’all have a Jesus blessed day.”

Beauties, it’s time to put an end to these colorist conversations. All Black women are beautiful, period, and bravo to Saweetie for doubling down on her defense of beautiful Black women.

Don’t miss…

Our Favorite Saweetie Fashion Moments

Saweetie On Pretty Privilege: “It Wasn’t A Privilege For Me”

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Too Short Responds After Colorism Claims Stemming From Saweetie Interview

Too Short landed himself in hot water earlier this month for making comments people considered colorist. During a video chat with Saweetie that took place sometime last year, Too Short said he’s mostly attracted to mixed race women and has never dated a woman “that wasn’t mixed,” citing his growing up in the Bay Area as a reason.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Too Short
Person
Saweetie
Person
Jesus
MadameNoire

‘I’m Really Crying Y’all’: Yung Baby Tate Said Rihanna DM’d Her After Body Shaming Backlash

Viral hitmaker Yung Baby Tate was bombarded with hateful comments about her body after a few pictures surfaced from her performance at Afro Punk in Atlanta last month. The star hit the stage in a matching leopard suit ensemble that exposed all of her curvaceous assets, but social media watchdogs weren’t too happy with the “I Am” singer for showing off her body. One person even advised Yung Baby Tate to “lose 10 pounds” and called her out for being “out of shape,” according to REVOLT.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Lil Kim Claps Back After 50 Cent Trolls Her On Instagram: ‘You’re Obsessed With Me’

Lil Kim is not here for 50 Cent’s recent trolling of her on social media, firing back at her former ‘Magic Stick’ collaborator for his diss. 50 Cent, 46, is known to troll on social media, and this time, he went after Lil Kim, 47, comparing his fellow rapper to a leprechaun in a meme. “I’m sorry i know it’s early but i don’t know why 🤷🏽‍♂️ s*** like this is funny to me. LOL.” His former “Magic Stick” song partner then fired back in the post, noting how 50 was definitely “reachin.”
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Zonnique Keeps It Real on Motherhood, Marriage and Reality TV (Exclusive)

Zonnique Pullins has a lot on her plate, but she's handling it with grace and a smile. The 25-year-old juggles her work on Fox Soul's The Mix, motherhood and a possible return to reality TV. Sitting down for a virtual chat with ET's Deidre Behar, the singer shares how drastically her life has changed since she welcomed her daughter, Hunter, in December and began co-parenting with her beau, rapper Bandhunta Izzy. The two are happily dating as they navigate this chapter of life together.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Colorist#Biracial#Whereisthebuzz Tv#Idkthreat#Q A
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her "Best Boy's" First Birthday With Sweet New Photos

Watch: Nicki Minaj Is in "Twitter Jail" After Controversial Tweets. Forget about "Barbie Dreams." Nicki Minaj is all about Kung Fu Panda, at least when it comes to throwing her son the cutest party for his first birthday. The 38-year-old rapper, who welcomed her little one with husband Kenneth Petty last September, went above and beyond to celebrate her baby boy's milestone.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Tristan Thompson Slammed For Calling Khloé Kardashian’s Health Magazine Cover ‘So Motivational’

Tristan Thompson, please stop . The Sacramento Kings player hopped on Instagram to congratulate Khloé Kardashian, his baby momma and ex-girlfriend, for her stunning Health Magazine cover story on Wednesday, and, well, fans kinda hated it! After the 37-year-old posted a snapshot from her photoshoot (below), the basketball star responded in the comments, applauding the model for her work ethic. He shared:
NBA
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
802
Followers
221
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy