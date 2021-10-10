CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe weather threat for Monday

By Garrett Heyd
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 6 days ago

Starting this evening we will continue to see an uptick in the rain coverage.

Monday will likely see multiple rounds of thunderstorms, of which do pose a risk of becoming severe. The Storm Prediction Center does have a level 2 risk out for tomorrow.

The initial batch of showers and thunderstorms will arrive first thing tomorrow morning. This will be along the leading warm front and will primarily be just thundershowers. There is still a risk for gusty winds and small hail early on, but the bigger threat will arrive Monday afternoon.

Around lunch time, we are looking at a small dry slot, or a break from the rain. During this time, the amount of sunshine that get’s through will greatly determine how strong the evening storms will be. For now, the threats for the evening will be damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. The wind profile greatly supports tornadic development but with a lot of cloud cover present, this could lower the overall severe threat.

With that being said, there are a lot of factors at play for tomorrow. So make sure you have multiple ways to access weather information tomorrow and stay weather aware!

