I never saw the ball actually land. By the time the majestic moonshot off the bat of Aaron Boone was deposited somewhere down the left-field line, on an October Friday morning in the south Bronx, in the bottom of the 11th inning of the seventh game of the most physically and emotionally draining baseball series ever (imagine what it must've been like for the players?) I jumped into the arms of some guy sitting a row behind me in the right-field bleachers of Yankee Stadium. I didn't know him, and I never caught his name.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO