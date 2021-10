Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers came down to the final play, with CBS’s Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. The Cowboys beat the Chargers, 20-17, on a last-second field goal by Greg Zuerlein. The veteran NFL kicker drilled a 56-yard field goal as time expired to give his team the win. The Cowboys improved to 1-1 on the season with the win, while the Chargers dropped to 1-1.

