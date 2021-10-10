Finally healthy, Warriors' Otto Porter Jr. is outplaying his bargain contract

Shortly after Otto Porter Jr. signed with the Warriors in August, he met with the team’s training staff to map out a plan for staying healthy. This was no easy objective, given that Porter had missed 112 of a possible 154 games over the previous two seasons. What he found was that his recent injuries — ailments to the back, left foot and hips — were related. To resuscitate a once-promising NBA career, Porter would need to overhaul his day-to-day approach: how he stands, how he runs, even how he breathes.