CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Finally healthy, Warriors' Otto Porter Jr. is outplaying his bargain contract

By Connor Letourneau
San Francisco Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after Otto Porter Jr. signed with the Warriors in August, he met with the team’s training staff to map out a plan for staying healthy. This was no easy objective, given that Porter had missed 112 of a possible 154 games over the previous two seasons. What he found was that his recent injuries — ailments to the back, left foot and hips — were related. To resuscitate a once-promising NBA career, Porter would need to overhaul his day-to-day approach: how he stands, how he runs, even how he breathes.

www.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Area Sports Page

The Golden Breakdown: The Jordan Poole explosion, Nemanja Bjelica’s offensive versatility, and Otto Porter Jr.’s sharpshooting

If there was one thing Jordan Poole needed to prove going into this season, it was his ability to balance multiple offensive roles. Wearing different hats on offense — as a supplementary scorer and secondary playmaker alongside Stephen Curry with the starters, and as the main fulcrum of the second-unit offense — was key in his development and paramount in achieving a monumental leap.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nuggets vs. Warriors: Jordan Poole, Otto Porter Jr. lead Golden State to second win in preseason, 118-116

After opening the preseason with a victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, it looked like the Golden State Warriors were in trouble in game two against the Denver Nuggets. In the opening quarter, the Warriors quickly fell behind by 13 points. Despite giving up a 17 point advantage to Denver, Golden State battled back behind Jordan Poole and Steph Curry.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Otto Porter Jr. Reveals Why He Passed Up An Open Corner Shot To Give Ball To Stephen Curry: "They Left Steph Wide Open. I Was Like Me, Okay. But Steph... Bad Idea Buddy."

Stephen Curry is known as the best shooter of all time, and it's not particularly close. He has a career 3PT percentage of 43.3%, and he can hit almost any kind of 3PT shot the mind can think of. There are few if any players that are as lethal as Stephen Curry when left wide open from the 3PT range.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Golden State of Mind

Jordan Poole and Otto Porter Jr. again shine in Warriors win

The Golden State Warriors are going to rely heavily on Jordan Poole and Otto Porter Jr. this season, especially as they await Klay Thompson’s return. And if the first two preseason games are any indication, that’s going to work out pretty well for the Dubs. Two days after Poole and...
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Nemanja Bjelica
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Otto Porter
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Golden State Warriors Potential Starting Lineup: Do They Have What It Takes To Win A Championship?

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been diminished over the past couple of seasons. With the loss of Klay Thompson in the 2019 NBA Finals and then Steph Curry to an early-season injury, the Warriors were set up for a tanking season. After this 15-win season, they drafted versatile big man James Wiseman with the 2nd pick. Things were looking positive for the Warriors going into last season until Klay Thompson experienced another heartbreaking setback, injuring his Achilles in training camp.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Medicine#The Warriors#Nuggets
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Waiving Notable Shooting Guard

The start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season is in just six days and teams are busy at work trying to finalize their rosters. The Los Angeles Lakers inched a step closer to that goal by making their first major cut of the preseason on Wednesday. According to Jovan Buha...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Golden State of Mind

Two former Warriors favorites cut by the Blazers

Former Golden State Warriors starting center Marquese Chriss and two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook were among the final roster cuts for the Portland Trail Blazers, after the team decided to go with only 14 players. Chriss saw time in all four of the Blazers’ preseason games, playing 13 minutes per...
NBA
ESPN

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi flies home in time for birth of daughter

PHOENIX -- Diana Taurasi made it back home in time to see her wife Penny Taylor give birth to a baby girl -- the couple's second child. Taurasi flew back to Phoenix from Las Vegas immediately after helping the Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces in Game 5 of their semifinal series. She had 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter of the 87-84 win on Friday night.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy