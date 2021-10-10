NWS reports October wind speed record in Midland

The National Weather Service reported that gusts in Midland reached 57 mph on Sunday afternoon. The NWS also showed a highest sustained wind speed of 48 mph, which is actually a record for the month of October at Midland International Airport. The previous record in October was 46 mph, which happened on Oct. 2, 1983. The sustained wind speed was reported for at least a minute. A gust is defined by the National Weather Service as a quick and sudden increase in the speed of wind.