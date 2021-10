LAWRENCE, Kan. – After taking No. 1 Texas the distance the day before, UT swept Kansas 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-18) on Sunday afternoon at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. With the loss, Kansas fell to 11-6 overall and 3-3 in Big 12 play, while Texas improved to 13-0 and 4-0. In Saturday’s 3-2 loss to UT, Kansas became the first team to take the Longhorns to five sets this season.