East County school district closes due to threat of high winds expected in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — A school district in East County announced Sunday evening a one-day closure due to the threat of damaging wind gusts over the mountains Monday, as windy and cooler conditions are expected to impact the San Diego region.

The Mountain Empire Unified School District released a statement saying they would not hold classes on Monday.

“Because of high winds that are expected to make travel via high-profile vehicles such as school buses inadvisable, the Mountain Empire Unified School District has announced it will not hold classes on Monday, Oct. 11,” the school district said. “The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts.”

Warmer weather with clear skies over San Diego County Sunday was predicted to give way to windy and cooler conditions on Monday as a cold trough deepens, the National Weather Service said.

Some marine clouds were predicted to return Sunday evening and overnight, along with a developing coastal eddy, forecasters said.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be 72-77 degrees with overnight lows of 54-60. Western valley highs will be 78-73 and 76- 81 near the foothills with overnight lows of 48-55. Mountain highs were expected to be 70-76 with overnight lows of 42-55. Highs in the deserts will be around 88 with overnight lows of 55-65.

A wind advisory was issued by the weather service from 1 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday for San Diego County deserts and mountains. The mountains could get winds of 20-30 mph with gusts of 50-60 mph in more wind-prone areas.

Winds over the coastal waters were forecast to be very strong Sunday, which may impact oil clean-up operations.

The cold front should race past Monday evening and the winds were expected to shift north-northeast Monday night. The strong winds were predicted to be confined mostly to the mountains.

An incoming west-northwest swell of 6-10 feet may generate elevated surf at San Diego beaches Monday and Tuesday. Surf of 3-6 feet was expected, with local sets to seven feet possible late Monday night.

In the outer coastal waters, northwest winds may occasionally gust near 20 knots Sunday afternoon.

A stronger round of northwest winds was expected Monday and Tuesday, with northwest winds of 25-30 knots and gusts of 35-40 knots, strongest later Monday, the NWS said. Combined seas were predicted to reach 10 to around 12 feet across the outer waters.

After a cool day Tuesday, temperatures start trending upward Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure starts to rebuild over the Southwest.

Friday was forecast to be warm with coastal highs in the 70s, valley highs in the 80s, mountain highs in the 50s and 60s, high desert highs in the 70s and the low deserts in the upper 80s.

City News Service contributed to this report.

