Starting the season 4-0, the Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray are taking the league by storm, and a former Arizona legend is taking notice. “Well they look fabulous,” former Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said about his old team on the newest episode of his podcast, Sirius XM’s Let’s Go!. “Obviously Kyler is really taking the next step … And now is the frontrunner for the MVP in my opinion. He’s really got great command of it.”

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO