Make silly robots in programming puzzler Manufactoria 2022

If you're looking to cheese your way through the Festival of the Lost in the quickest way possible, then you'll want to farm some Destiny 2 Spectral Pages. These pages can be turned into Manifested Pages by defeating Headless Ones and opening chests in Haunted Sectors, which you can use to unlock lore from the Book of Forgotten. You'll also be able to use them to farm loot, which we all know is why you're really here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO