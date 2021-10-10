Make silly robots in programming puzzler Manufactoria 2022
Old flash puzzler Manufactoria may have vanished with the demise of Adobe Flash, but developer PleasingFungus Games has made a sequel or reboot or whatever you want to call it: Manufactoria 2022. Released just this week on Steam, it's a puzzler where you arrange conveyors and machines to program, deprogram, and reprogram robots. As the campaign bears on, you move into larger spaces and build more complex factories.www.pcgamer.com
