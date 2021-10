Q: Our first question this week is from HotlantaHog who wants to know: What’s the deal with the Hogs’ defense? I thought they were supposed to be the strength of the team. A. They have run into some tackling issues and are taking poor angles to the ball the last two weeks but some of that is due to the opponent. Georgia and Ole Miss have two of the most balanced offenses in the country. When you can run and throw as well as they do the secondary is going to give up some big plays. I’m not real worried about it. With the exception of Alabama there’s not another team on their schedule that creates the matchup issues we’ve see the last two games.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO