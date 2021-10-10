Evidence missing in the Messer Gas lawsuit

A Georgia judge tossed out an election fraud lawsuit Wednesday, saying the plaintiffs didn’t have the grounds to sue after state investigators failed to dig up any evidence counterfeit ballots had been cast. The lawsuit, brought by the Trump-aligned group VoterGA, alleged that four batches of absentee ballots contained fake votes, prompting an investigation by the state’s secretary of state. However, a Tuesday court filing on behalf of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said they didn’t find evidence of fraud. “While no election is perfect, there was no widespread fraud or illegal voting large enough to overturn the election,” Raffensperger told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The results were, as we reported, that President Trump came up short in the state of Georgia.”
