Saints' Adam Trautman: Posts best game of year
Trautman caught both his targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 33-22 win over Washington. Most of the tight end's production came on a 32-yard grab in the fourth quarter that helped set up the Saints' final touchdown of the afternoon. Trautman will head into the team's Week 6 bye with only six catches for 64 yards through five games, and the competition for targets could get a lot stiffer on the other side of the break with Michael Thomas (ankle) and Tre'Quan Smith (hamstring) both eligible to return.www.cbssports.com
