Saints' Adam Trautman: Posts best game of year

The New Orleans Saints were humbled in week three. The New York Giants adapted in the second half and beat the Saints in overtime. The Saints continue their up and down season and fall to 2-2. This was the Saints first game in front of home fans in over a full season but the Saints did not reward the wait. It was a game full of mistakes and headscratchers. With a game that ended this badly, the overreactions to the week four loss to the Giants are plentiful.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO