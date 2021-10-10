Bengals' Joe Mixon: Scores while limited
Mixon rushed 10 times for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-22 overtime loss to the Packers. He also caught his lone target for two yards. Mixon overcame an ankle injury to suit up Sunday, but he was unable to command his usual workload. While still in double-digits, his season low in touches coincided with backup Samaje Perine garnering a high of 15, from which he gained 83 yards and caught a four-yard touchdown. To his credit, though, Mixon still made a big impact by slashing his way to an eight-yard score in the fourth quarter, helping Cincinnati tie the game late. That contribution worked to salvage Mixon's performance, and the tailback will now hope his ankle heals further in advance of Week 6's matchup against the winless Lions.www.cbssports.com
