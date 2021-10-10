Bengals' Joe Mixon: Scores while limited

Mixon (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after being listed as a non-participant at practices Wednesday through Friday. Despite Mixon's string of practice absences, the Bengals plan to evaluate the running back Saturday before determining his status for Sunday's contest, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. The Bengals could provide an update on Mixon's status at the conclusion of Saturday's evaluation, but either way, his availability (or lack thereof) will be confirmed prior to the first wave of games Sunday, with Cincinnati and Green Bay kicking off at 1 p.m. ET. If Mixon sits out for the contest, Samaje Perine would be in line to see added carries, while Chris Evans would likely see expanded role on passing downs.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO