Edmonds (hamstring) ran for 15 yards on six carries against San Francisco on Sunday, adding three receptions for 19 yards on four targets. Between the hamstring and the tough matchup with a Fred Warner-anchored defense, there was a lot working against Edmonds on Sunday, and that's before mentioning the team's meager 17 points against the 49ers. Edmonds is a crucial part of the Cardinals offense and will usually go as the rest of the offense does, but there just wasn't as much going Sunday as usual. The Cardinals face a respectable Cleveland defense in Week 6, but there should be more opportunity for Edmonds all the same, health permitting.

