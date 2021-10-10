CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pocatello, ID

First major snow of the year expected starting overnight tonight.

By Evan Thomason
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: The cloud cover is slowly increasing across the area for a cold front that will cross over the area overnight tonight. This will bring up precipitation chances for us. In the central ID mountains, this is where we can see our first massive snow storm of the year from Arco to Dubois to Salmon. We will only expected to see a good amount of rain showers tonight into early tomorrow morning in the Magic Valley ranging all the way east to Pocatello. Everyone else is mainly expected to receive a slight isolated rain shower or two. This includes the Snake River Plain east to Western WY. Winds will look to be very breezy along this front. Low's are in the 30's in the valleys and in the 20's in the mountains.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Arco, ID
City
Blackfoot, ID
City
Bellevue, ID
City
Hailey, ID
City
Driggs, ID
City
Sun Valley, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
City
Ketchum, ID
City
Island Park, ID
City
Challis, ID
City
Dubois, ID
State
Utah State
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Shower#Snow Day#Winter Weather Advisory
Fox News

Kyle Rittenhouse victim sues, claims Kenosha police conspired with vigilantes

The lone surviving victim of a deadly August 2020 shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is suing the city and its leaders, claiming police conspired with vigilantes. Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, was volunteering as a medic for the Black Lives Matter movement when Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, shot him in the arm during the second night of civil unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, following the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man, Jacob Blake.
KENOSHA, WI
The Hill

Apple employee says she was fired for speaking out about workplace conditions

A former Apple employee said the company fired her after she advocated for better conditions in the workplace. Janneke Parrish, who was fired from her role as a product manager on Apple Maps on Thursday, told The Washington Post that she believes her firing was connected to her involvement in #AppleToo, a movement created to improve working conditions within the company.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy