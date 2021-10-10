First major snow of the year expected starting overnight tonight.

TONIGHT: The cloud cover is slowly increasing across the area for a cold front that will cross over the area overnight tonight. This will bring up precipitation chances for us. In the central ID mountains, this is where we can see our first massive snow storm of the year from Arco to Dubois to Salmon. We will only expected to see a good amount of rain showers tonight into early tomorrow morning in the Magic Valley ranging all the way east to Pocatello. Everyone else is mainly expected to receive a slight isolated rain shower or two. This includes the Snake River Plain east to Western WY. Winds will look to be very breezy along this front. Low's are in the 30's in the valleys and in the 20's in the mountains.