Mike Zimmer hasn't changed his tone all year. Prior to the season, after an 0-2 start, after a big win over the Seahawks last week, and again following an ugly loss to the Browns on Sunday, the message has been the same: Zimmer believes the Vikings are a good football team with a chance to do big things this year. This is a guy who is known for telling it like he sees it when speaking to the media, a coach who last year called his defense "the worst one I've ever had."

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO