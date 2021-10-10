CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Grind Out Comeback Win in Houston

By Ian Steele
ABC6.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRookie Mac Jones threw a touchdown pass to tie it in the fourth quarter and Nick Folk’s 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds left lifted the New England Patriots to a 25-22 win over the Houston Texans. The game was tied at 22 before New England used a 15-play, 85-yard drive capped by Folk’s fourth field goal of the game to take the lead. The drive was kept alive when Maliek Collins was flagged for roughing the passer on third-and-18 early in the possession. Houston rookie Davis Mills threw an incompletion after Folk’s field goal before Brandin Cooks fumbled after a catch to seal New England’s victory.

