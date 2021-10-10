Patriots Grind Out Comeback Win in Houston

This week the Patriots have the Houston Texans as their opponent. Coming off an embarrassing 40 – 0 loss to the Bills, the Texans are reeling under 1st-year coach David Culley. This should have been an easy game for the Patriots. However, early indications (Wed and Thurs Injury Reports) are the Patriots could be without 4/5ths of their Offensive Line. The Friday Injury report will give up an indication of who will travel with the team on Saturday. Mike Reiss states that Wynn, Onwenu, Mason, and Brown were not spotted at the start of practice on Friday. Likely starters are LT Cajuste, LG Karras, C Andrews, RG Redmond (promotion from PS), RT Herron.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO