It has been often said that two thirds of the earth is covered by water. The other third is covered by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. Mandatory jokes aside, the Cowboys seem to have one of the tried-and-true ball-hawks in the NFL on their roster, and it is a welcome difference from what we have grown accustomed to seeing from this secondary over the course of this last quarter century.

