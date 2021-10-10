CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 lakh new jobs created every month in US since we took office, says Biden

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], October 11 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Sunday (local time) said that an average of 6,00,000 new jobs have been created every month since the Democratic Party took office. "An average of 600,000 new jobs have been created every month since we took office. Jobs are up,...

feeling blessed
5d ago

People went back to work, after pandemic. Biden didn't create anything except inflation, fuel dependency on other countries, and embarrassment to our country.

toni
4d ago

this needs to be fact checked...people are losing their jobs with Biden. all the pipeline workers lost their jobs the first day of him being in office

USEagle
4d ago

Biden's brain: When I was a kid in Scranton a wheel fell of my canoe and made me wonder how many pancakes fit in a doghouse. None because ice cream doesn’t have bones!C'mom man.

