We’ve seen our fair share of good quarterbacks that turn on the burners in end-of-half and end-of-game situations. Nobody does that better than Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr, but no all-22 film review can quantify why he becomes a superhero in crunch time. Some guys just let the ball go freely when there’s little to lose. However, Carr isn’t just clutch late in games. No, only Patrick Mahomes has been better on third and fourth down since 2019. And in 2021, Carr has turned that performance into an early MVP candidacy.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO