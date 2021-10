The two candidates for mayor in Park City, incumbent Andy Beerman and City Councilor Nann Worel, joined the Park City Rotary Club for a candidate forum on Tuesday. So far in the campaign for mayor of Park City, the candidates have been aligned on issues like climate policy, social equity, and affordable housing goals. However, there has been a sharp contrast in the style of leadership each candidate says they bring to the table.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO