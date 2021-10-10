CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens can set 100-yard rushing mark against Colts

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Evrw7_0cNBfOHQ00
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Justin Houston needs 1 1/2 sacks to reach 100 for his career. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — By the end of last week, it was clear that Baltimore’s streak of 100-yard rushing games mattered to coach John Harbaugh.

His players are also aware of it, although some of them have downplayed it to some degree. The question now is whether the Indianapolis Colts can do anything to stop it.

“I just really will focus on our guys and execution with the plan,” Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “I won’t talk much about those other outside forces, to use those as motivation. I just think our guys are really focused on us and focused on the plan that we have going forward for this week.”

The Ravens host the Colts on Monday night, and Eberflus’ diplomatic comment about Baltimore’s streak suggests it might not be as much of a flashpoint as it was last week. At the end of Baltimore’s win over Denver, the Ravens had quarterback Lamar Jackson run for a few more yards instead of taking a knee, pushing the team’s rushing total into triple digits for a 43rd consecutive game. That tied an NFL record — and left Broncos coach Vic Fangio furious.

Harbaugh made no apologies for caring about the record. Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari said the players weren’t that focused on reaching 100 yards — the coaches called a play, and the players’ job is to execute it.

Still, the home crowd Monday will likely be quite aware of what another 100-yard rushing game would mean.

“Getting a win and doing it with breaking a record, it would be pretty dope,” Jackson said. “Especially because it’s a rivalry record.”

The Ravens (3-1) currently share the record with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had 43 straight 100-yard rushing games from 1974-77.

The Colts (1-3) are coming off their first win of the season. For what it’s worth, they held Miami to 35 yards rushing last week, but their first three opponents reached 100.

Although Baltimore has managed to keep its streak going, the Ravens’ backfield has been unsettled thanks to season-ending injuries to J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Jackson’s passing has picked up — two of the top three regular-season games of his career in terms of yards passing have come in the past two weeks.

Steady progression

Indianapolis expected Carson Wentz’s strong arm and ability to run to open up its offense. Now the Colts are finally starting to see some results.

Despite playing the first four games with at least one offensive line starter out — and playing the past two weeks with two sprained ankles himself — Wentz appears to be rounding into form.

He’s completed 63.8% of his throws this season with five TD passes, plus one interception when Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald rerouted tight end Jack Doyle on a shovel pass.

“I think his overall decision-making has been very good,” first-year offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “He’s taking care of the ball both in the pocket with the pass rush as well as where he’s throwing the ball.”

Homestand

The Ravens played three of their first four games on the road, but now they don’t have another road game until Nov. 11. The next four games for Baltimore are at home, with an open date included in that stretch.

Another milestone

Linebacker Justin Houston, with the Ravens now after two seasons in Indianapolis, is 1 1/2 sacks away from 100 in his career.

“Whatever quarterback I get it on, I’m going to ask the quarterback, ‘Can I keep that jersey?’” Houston said.

Under the lights

This is the third night game for the Ravens already this season — their only other home game was a Sunday night win over Kansas City.

Baltimore is 16-2 in home primetime games under Harbaugh.

The gambler

Colts coach Frank Reich uses sophisticated charts to help instruct his fourth-down decisions on game day. But he isn’t afraid to play a hunch — as he did last week at Miami.

“We had a third-and-15 and threw an out route to (Michael) Pittman and ended up with fourth-and-less-than-one,” he said. “We had the green light to go for it but for whatever reason, I had a gut instinct to punt. That’s the one they fumbled, and we got it right back.”

Indy is 3 for 7 on fourth-down conversions this season.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Ravens' Lamar Jackson sets a whole bunch of records in his monster game against the Colts

The legend of Lamar Jackson continues to grow. The star quarterback led the Baltimore Ravens back from a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit, engineering three consecutive touchdown drives (two of which included two-point conversions) to secure his team a 31-25 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Along the way, Jackson completed 37...
NFL
The Spun

Vic Fangio Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Despite boasting one of the NFL’s elite defenses, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is wary of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who he faces this weekend. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Fangio was blunt in his assessment of what kind of challenge Jackson offers. He called the former NFL MVP “one of a kind” before adding how thankful he is that’s the case.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Carson Wentz
Mile High Report

3 Matchups the Broncos can exploit against the Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are the first playoff contender Denver will face off against this season. A unique offense spearheaded by a former MVP in Lamar Jackson is going to stress every level of the Fangio defense, while Wink Martindale’s pressure scheme will surely test the Broncos pass protection. The contest could be close, so much so that Denver would be wise to press every advantage to come out with the win.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

How to Watch: Colts @ Ravens

Subscribe to the Colts mailing list for news, contests and more! SIGN UP TODAY. The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Baltimore in Week 5 to face the Ravens on Monday Night Football. The game time is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 11, at M&T Bank Stadium. The...
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens' Harbaugh Comments on Garbage-Time Run to Tie Record of 100-Yard Rushing Games

The Baltimore Ravens made history in Sunday's 23-7 win against the Denver Broncos, but it wasn't without controversy. At the end of the game, instead of taking a knee in victory formation, quarterback Lamar Jackson took a shotgun snap and ran for five yards. The run gave Baltimore 102 rushing yards, tying an NFL record with 43 straight 100-yard rushing games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Broncos#The Pittsburgh Steelers
fantasypros.com

Mark Andrews shreds Colts with 147 yards, two TDs

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had a huge night in a 31-25 overtime win over the Colts in Week 5. Andrews caught 11-of-13 targets for 147 yards and two touchdowns in the comeback victory. Fantasy Impact:. The Colts had no answer for Andrews for much of the evening as...
NFL
pressboxonline.com

Why Former Steelers RB Rocky Bleier Wishes He Knew About 100-Yard Rushing Streak

With Lamar Jackson’s late 5-yard scramble in the Ravens’ 23-7 victory against the Denver Broncos, Baltimore achieved what only one other NFL team has achieved in football history: 43 consecutive games with 100 or more yards on the ground. The record stood for 44 years after the Pittsburgh Steelers ran...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens set rushing record in final seconds of Sunday's game

While everyone else in the football world had their attention focused on Sunday's Belichick-Brady reunion, the Baltimore Ravens nonchalantly decided to go out and set a league record. Up 23-7 in the final seconds of a Sunday matchup against the Denver Broncos, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had quarterback Lamar...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Darius Slay trolls Rodrigo Blankenship after pivotal missed field goal

To cap off the roughest week in NFL history, kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed three kicks, including a potential game-winner with four seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Colts kicker was certainly not alone, NFL kickers finished with more missed extra points than any week of the Super Bowl era.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens-Colts Predictions Roundup

Most of the prognosticators predict the Ravens will beat the Colts on Monday night. Analysis: "The Ravens got through the hardest portion of their schedule with three wins in four games, including three on the road. M&T Bank Stadium will be packed and loud for a Monday night game in October. The Ravens are also trying to break the record for most consecutive games with 100 or more rushing yards. They are currently tied with the Steelers (1974 to 1977) at 43. The Colts are struggling and won't be able to keep pace with surging Baltimore, which could also be healthier this week."
NFL
Daily Herald

The Latest: Ravens tie NFL record for 100-yard rushing games

The Baltimore Ravens eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark on the final play against Denver, giving them 43 straight games with at least 100 yards on the ground. They tied the NFL record set by Pittsburgh from 1974-77. The Ravens could've taken a knee in the final seconds with the game...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Colts

Ravens' record under Head Coach John Harbaugh in home primetime games, ranking as the NFL's best such winning percentage (.889). The Ravens have won 14 of their last 15 home primetime games. Lamar Jackson's record in home primetime games, completing 65% of his passes for 818 yards, 10 touchdowns and...
NFL
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy