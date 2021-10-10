None injured in two Eau Claire fires Friday

No one was injured in either of two structure fires Friday in Eau Claire.

Authorities responded to a structure fire on the 3000 block of Cardinal Avenue in Eau Claire Friday, the Eau Claire Fire Department said in a news release.

Damage and losses to the one-and-a-half-story single-family residence are estimated at $150,000, the department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire crews, amounting to five engines, one medical vehicle and 23 personnel, were dispatched at 8:15 p.m. Friday to Cardinal Avenue for a report of a fire.

Flames were coming from the roof and front of the residence when fire crews arrived, the fire department said in the news release.

Crews fought the fire from outside until they could continue fighting the fire inside the structure, but several explosions slowed their efforts.

The building suffered severe damage, the fire department said.

Township Fire Department also responded to the scene.

$21K in damage in other Eau Claire fire

No one was injured in an Eau Claire structure fire late Friday evening, though two people were helped with shelter by the American Red Cross and damage to the building is estimated at $21,000.

The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a residence on the 2000 block of 3rd Street.

Fire crews saw smoke coming from the roof and attic vents as they arrived, the department said in a news release.

Crews quickly brought the fire under control; fire damage was contained to the attic, but the whole residence had smoke and water damage.

The fire remains under investigation.