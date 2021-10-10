CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Camping adventures: Blind faith can sometimes lead us down a healing path

Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe funniest story I heard this summer was about blind faith, a bad bed and too many friars. I’d meant to go hear a completely different story, but I got lost at a crossroads after a long hike and was way too worn out to retrace my steps by the time I realized my mistake.

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Orange Leader

FAITH: Don’t forget about the healing

Have you read Leviticus lately? I listen to Bible Gateway Audio at nighttime and Leviticus came on. Talk about a lot of rules. I don’t know how the Priest kept up with all the different ways he was supposed to offer the Israelites sacrifices. Was it a sin offering, was it a grain offering?
RELIGION
deseret.com

A day of pure doctrine to build faith that heals the world

Jesus Christ’s pure gospel provides those trying to follow him with healing, security and power against the plagues besetting the world, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints told millions Saturday during global broadcasts of the faith’s 191st Semiannual General Conference. A day after COVID-19 deaths surpassed...
RELIGION
New Haven Register

30 years later, Camp Jamie remains a healing space for youth

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Last year, during the first week of March, Kim Camelotto’s son, Anthony, joined a fifth-grade class at North Frederick Elementary School. It was his second time at a new school in less than a year. Ten months earlier, his dad had died suddenly at their home...
FREDERICK, MD
Central Virginian

SOWING SEEDS OF FAITH: What's going down?

The song on the radio was an old sixties hit, “For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield. Stephen Stills wrote it as part of a youth protest of anti-loitering laws in California, but today, those same words could easily apply to many of today’s problems. First verse: “There’s something happening...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Blind Faith#Protestant#Sabbath#Spanish#Catholic#Franciscan
ABQJournal

Perils of blind faith: Rapidly multiplying miracles accompanied by horrifying events in ‘Midnight Mass’

A young woman is pregnant, and all seems well with the baby, until she has an exam and the sonogram reveals … nothing. The fetus has simply disappeared. An elderly woman is in the last stages of dementia and is incapable of taking care of herself or even recognizing her daughter – until the day she wakes up and seems perfectly fine, and then begins “reverse aging,” a la Benjamin Button.
RELIGION
Lexington County Chronicle

Recovery through faith and healing

It’s time to start being more concerned with getting healthy than keeping up some sort of appearance. That’s why Emmaus Church stepped out in faith this year to partner with The Courage Center in Lexington. This recovery-focused organization helps individuals struggling with substance misuse or substance use disorder. Our small...
LEXINGTON, SC
Herald-Journal

Heaven sometimes sends us firm push in the right direction

Back when we were still dating but contemplating marriage, one of the topics my husband and I discussed was the discipline of our potential future children. We agreed hitting children is wrong. My husband further articulated that the only stern physical contact he wanted his kids to receive was what he called a “firm upper-arm grip.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
swark.today

God give us the faith to obey

How often does God give us the opportunity to be conduits of His power and grace and we refuse citing our empty hearts, tired heads or weak knees? Jesus tells us a story in Luke chapter 11 about a man in just such a predicament. His disciples said to Him, “Lord, teach us to pray.” Jesus prays the most basic prayer, citing things like hunger, forgiveness, temptation and salvation as daily needs. Then He tells them a story. (These are my favorite parts!) He says a man is called upon at a very late hour and expected to meet a need. Apparently this man was the recipient of a gift in years past. Why else would another show up on his doorstep at midnight asking for bread? Apparently he had offered to meet a need, no matter when it was the need presented itself. So the man goes to a friend and asks for bread. Why? Because his own kitchen was empty.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Deseret News

The (sometimes forgotten) power of faith

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. Political polarization is on the rise in the United States and so is the number of organizations working to solve it. I met with two such groups last week and was surprised by the thoughts they had to share about faith.
RELIGION
goodmenproject.com

A Rebound Relationship Can Be a Distraction From Healing

Rebound relationships can be tricky when you’re emotionally vulnerable. Sometimes a person is not ready to move on from their ex. It could be because they are still in pain from the breakup. Another reason why jumping into a rebound relationship may not be a great idea is the motivation is to make a person’s ex jealous. These flings tend to be exciting at first and then fizzle out. It’s likely that your previous relationship has run its course. There may have been a lack of intimacy towards the end of it. Entering into a rebound relationship can be thrilling because you’re getting the attention that you did not receive from your ex. Unfortunately, that admiration may be short-lived. Here are some reasons that a rebound relationship may not work out and cause you more pain than joy.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KTSM

October is National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month, Jehovah’s Witnesses offer online resources

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As October is National Bully Prevention Awareness Month, the Jehovah’s Witnesses of America are encouraging parents to speak with their children about bullying, especially cyberbullying. One El Paso family tells KTSM 9 News about their own experiences with their three children ages 10, 12 and 15 with online interactions. “Our […]
EL PASO, TX
Only In Arizona

The Story Behind This Evil Place In Arizona Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

Many battles have been fought in Arizona’s Canyon De Chelly, most involving the Navajo people. Most people who visit the Canyon de Chelly National Monument don’t make it over to the northern part of the canyon, which is aptly called “Canyon del Muerto”. But it was here, in 1825, that an incredibly horrible attack occurred, […] The post The Story Behind This Evil Place In Arizona Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Parents Retrieve Her Ashes in Heartbreaking Photo

The parents of slain 22-year-old Gabby Petito traveled to Wyoming on Wednesday to retrieve their daughter’s ashes and bring them back home to New York. Authorities made the discovery of Gabby Petito’s body back on September 19 at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Bridger-Teton National Forest. Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County Coroner, originally ruled the Long Island native’s death a homicide. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed that Petito died by “manual strangulation.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy