The Diocese of Salina has announced that Heather Hartman has been hired as the new donor advisor for the Catholic Foundation for Diocese of Salina. Hartman brings many valuable traits to the foundation and is known for being a strong leader, faith-oriented, dedicated to nonprofit work, and having strong relationship-building skills. She has previous experience working with a local foundation for almost a decade, where she helped facilitate many successful Match Month Campaigns. Hartman and her family reside in Beloit, where they are parishioners of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

SALINA, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO