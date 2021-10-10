Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 16:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Minnesota. Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Cook and northeastern Lake Counties through 615 PM CDT At 540 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Tofte, or 29 miles west of Grand Marais, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tofte, White Pine Lake, Crescent Lake, Sawbill Lake, Wilson Lake, and Phoebe Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH