Tornado Warning issued for Comanche, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 17:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Comanche; Kiowa The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma Central Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles east of Warren, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Mountain View, Roosevelt, Cooperton, Tom Steed Reservoir and northwestern Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN