LPEA begins Bodo Park line improvement project; reroutes traffic on Animas River Trail
DURANGO, Colo. – This week, La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) began Phase I of its project to replace roughly one mile of underground line serving the Bodo Park area. The project will support future growth in the area and save 7,600 kilowatt-hours annually by reducing line losses. Phase I focuses on the line north of Baker Lane and will be completed by December 31, 2021. Phase II, focused on the line south of Baker Lane, will commence in 2022.durangodowntown.com
