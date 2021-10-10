CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick, MD

Walking for a cure: Walk to End Alzheimer’s held at Nymeo Field

By Katie Rhee
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PuRzD_0cNBdzZN00

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicked off at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, giving community members a chance to not only fundraise for the Alzheimer’s Association but to gather together again after the walk was held virtually last year.

Restored military vehicles roll through Hagerstown

Walkers took to the streets of Frederick donning flower pinwheels of various colors to signify different roles. A yellow flower signifies someone who is supporting or caring for a person with Alzheimer’s or dementia, a purple flower represents a person who lost a loved one to the disease and a blue flower represents a person currently living with the disease. Walkers who might not have a direct connection to someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia but still support the cause were given an orange flower.

Julie Peatt Cassaday, the Constituent Events Manager of the Western Maryland Division under the Greater Maryland Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, explains that the walk allows people to connect through a shared experience or loss at the walk. She says the community based around the walk supports and uplifts each other and after losing her mother to Alzheimer’s, she is glad to be a part of that community.

“It brings people together because a lot of times these families who are dealing with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, feel very isolated and alone,” Peatt Cassaday explained. “But by coming to an event like this what happens is, and I’m getting chills, they connect with other families going through the same thing and suddenly you realize you’re not alone.”

Jean McNiff is one of many at the walk who has lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s or dementia. Her mother passed away from Alzheimer’s almost 10 years ago and Jean uses the walk as a way of remembering and honoring her mother. She has attended Alzheimer’s walks in the past and was joined by her son, Dylan. She was excited by the turnout of this year’s walk as she remembers when the event was only attended by a handful of people. This year’s walk had 725 registered participants and 122 teams.

“It’s very important for the country, not only for my mom, of course, to remember her, but support for grandchildren and others,” McNiff said.

Fran Wenner was diagnosed with dementia almost 8 years ago and walked the full 3-mile route alongside her family and friends, lovingly named the “Fran Club.” Her husband and caregiver, Fred, was right by her side the entire time.

“We’ve been doing this for a few years, and, and each year, it gets more hectic because of the contacts with family and friends,” Fred explained. “But they’re the best time of each year for Fran because she reads all the notes on the donations and she knows that everyone who responds, is going to help to find a cure to Alzheimer’s.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s. Furthermore, Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths have increased by 16% during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information and resources about Alzheimer’s and dementia, please visit the Alzheimer’s Association website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

FCPS Partners with Frederick Health Hospice

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Grief is something many of us have experienced this past year in a half, and children are no stranger to it either, which is why Frederick County Public Schools and Frederick Health Hospice launched a new partnership to support the well-being of students. According to FCPS The objective of this […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Fairfax Co. Health Dept. launches program to improve health literacy for communities of color

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Health Department is taking steps to improve health literacy for communities of color through a new initiative called “Stronger Partnership, Stronger Community: Using Health Literacy to Increase Resilience (Stronger2).” This program aims to improve health outcomes for African-American, African and Hispanic communities by helping residents use health […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Big Brothers Big Sisters receives donation from Sheehy Hagerstown

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washington County received a monetary donation from Sheehy Hagerstown. Big Brothers Big Sisters, which aims to help the youth through mentoring, will use the $1,500 donation to provide funding for group mentoring efforts. They are aiming to collaborate with other local organizations like Girls Inc. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Hagerstown, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Health
City
Hagerstown, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Frederick, MD
Health
Frederick, MD
Society
Hagerstown, MD
Society
WDVM 25

JCS themed months to build respect and civility amongst students

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month are all about celebrating diversity — and now Jefferson County Schools have a new way to celebrate diversity with a themed month initiative. JCS themed months will highlight topics surrounding respect and civility. “When learning about other cultures there’s always things that you […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
WDVM 25

FCPS updates quarantine guidelines

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As COVID metrics continue to improve in Frederick County, Frederick County Public Schools is relaxing many of their quarantine requirements. The FCPS Board of Education voted to lift quarantine requirements if a student was in close contact when exposed, but was wearing a mask. The district is hoping this move […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Fort Ritchie owner discusses updates at breakfast with city leaders

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — City and county leaders joined together Wednesday morning for a breakfast called ‘Eggs and Issues’ in Hagerstown at Applause Caterers. Leaders heard from John Krumpotich, the owner of Fort Ritchie where he discussed the current progress and plans for the former army base. “The wedding venue...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Alzheimer#Weather#The Walk#Nymeo Field
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

833
Followers
470
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy