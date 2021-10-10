CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia pulls off miraculous comeback, downs Louisville 34-33 on the road

Cover picture for the articleAfter entering the fourth quarter down 30-13, Virginia stormed back to beat Louisville 34-33 Saturday afternoon in what will go down as one of the most improbable wins during Coach Bronco Mendenhall’s tenure in Charlottesville. For the second time in as many weeks, the Cavaliers (4-2, 2-2 ACC) benefitted from a missed field goal with time expiring to escape with a conference road victory, this time against the Cardinals (3-3, 1-2 ACC).

