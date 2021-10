The Houston Texans fell, 25-22, to New England at NRG Stadium. The Patriots engineered a late comeback and scored 16 unanswered points in the second half. "Momentum was slipping but we still felt like we could win the game," RB David Johnson said. "We were up most of the game. We still had a chance, I felt like we always had a chance to come out and win and our defense was doing a hell of a job, getting turnovers, doing everything they can to keep us on the field. I mean, we had the ball, the time of possession was more on our side. And when the clock strikes zero, we were losing."

