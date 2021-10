The Denver Broncos were punched in the mouth on Sunday and unfortunately could not get it all together for their first loss of the season. It’s not time to hit the panic button for the Denver Broncos and cancel the rest of the season. There are still some areas where they will need to refocus or retool to get where they need to be again when they were undefeated. The Baltimore Ravens are also still one of the better football teams in the AFC. The last thing it shows is Denver is not quite there in terms of getting over the hump of becoming a consistent or playoff-caliber team.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO