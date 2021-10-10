Saints' Alvin Kamara: Big day in DC

Is it tough coming in and throwing one pass then leaving the game and do you wish you could get a rhythm?. "Yeah, for sure I think any time you just go in and do one thing one time, you know, it's challenging, but I've been doing it for a while and we make it work and it's something that I'm used to and kind of know what it takes for me to be prepared to do that and so I'm good with that. I think some of the things that you can't really control is there's different things that I'm asked to do, whether it's blocking or throwing a route or whatever and sometimes you smash your hand or whatever and then you have to go and throw a ball and it's one of the things that you just make do."

