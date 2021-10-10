Saints' Alvin Kamara: Big day in DC
Kamara carried the ball 16 times for 71 yards and a touchdown while catching five of eight targets for 51 yards and a second TD in Sunday's 33-22 win over Washington. The running back topped 100 scrimmage yards for the third straight game and scored multiple TDs for the first time this season. Three of Kamara's four scores through five games have come through the air to go along with his 481 scrimmage yards as he heads into the Saints' Week 6 bye.www.cbssports.com
