Saints' Alvin Kamara: Big day in DC

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Kamara carried the ball 16 times for 71 yards and a touchdown while catching five of eight targets for 51 yards and a second TD in Sunday's 33-22 win over Washington. The running back topped 100 scrimmage yards for the third straight game and scored multiple TDs for the first time this season. Three of Kamara's four scores through five games have come through the air to go along with his 481 scrimmage yards as he heads into the Saints' Week 6 bye.

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Week 6 storylines: Full-blown kicker chaos, Matt Nagy’s greatest luxury and Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Last Dance’

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will play Sunday at Soldier Field with first place in the NFC North on the line. The Bears are hoping the momentum from last week’s 20-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders can carry them forward. But the Packers have won their last four games and appear as if they might be close to be hitting their stride on offense. As kickoff approaches, here’s the inside ...
WWL-AMFM

Alvin Kamara won't channel Keyshawn Johnson, but Saints RB knows catches will come

Alvin Kamara couldn’t recall any other game quite like the one he had in Week 4 against the Giants. That line: 26 carries for 120 yards, zero receptions on zero targets. Saints coach Sean Payton said after the game an injury to Tony Jones Jr., but there was no question one of the most difficult to stop elements of the New Orleans offensive attack was absent -- made even more noticeable in a losing effort.
FanSided

Alvin Kamara needs to be utilized more as a pass-catcher

Losing to the then-winless Giants was bad enough but the New Orleans Saints failing to send a single target Alvin Kamara‘s way in the 27-21 loss was beyond frustrating. Part of what makes Kamara such a threat on offense is his ability to do damage both on the ground and catching passes and making defenders miss once the ball is in his hands. The Saints haven’t been embracing what they have with Kamara, as they didn’t target him once in the overtime defeat to the Giants.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee football: It's early, but Tiyon Evans is rekindling memories of Alvin Kamara

If you’re looking to build a tough, physical team, Tiyon Evans is a pretty good place to start. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel realized as much on Saturday as Evans ran roughshod over Missouri in a 62-24 thumping that no one saw coming. Evans finished the game with 15 carries for 156 yards and 3 touchdowns. That included a 92-yarder against the Tigers.
NBC Sports

Alvin Kamara goes without a target for first time in NFL career

Saints running back Alvin Kamara had a couple of firsts in Sunday’s loss to the Giants. Kamara set a career-high by running the ball 26 times in the 27-21 overtime loss and he set another personal record by going untargeted with a pass for the first time in his NFL career. Kamara had one other game without a catch during the 2020 season, but he did have a pass thrown his way in that contest.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football Injury News: Tony Jones Jr Serious Ankle Injury | How does it affect Alvin Kamara?

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses the serious ankle injury to Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. and how this injury affects Alvin Kamara. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
neworleanssaints.com

Saints transcripts: Taysom Hill, Alvin Kamara, Paulson Adebo, and Cody Parkey media availability | 2021 NFL Week 5

Is it tough coming in and throwing one pass then leaving the game and do you wish you could get a rhythm?. "Yeah, for sure I think any time you just go in and do one thing one time, you know, it's challenging, but I've been doing it for a while and we make it work and it's something that I'm used to and kind of know what it takes for me to be prepared to do that and so I'm good with that. I think some of the things that you can't really control is there's different things that I'm asked to do, whether it's blocking or throwing a route or whatever and sometimes you smash your hand or whatever and then you have to go and throw a ball and it's one of the things that you just make do."
NOLA.com

Saints DC thrilled with Paulson Adebo after uneven start. 'He's been absolutely outstanding'

After playing four games in a New Orleans Saints uniform, rookie defensive back Paulson Adebo is trying to treat everything as a learning experience. There have been good things to build upon, like his excellent Week 1 debut against the Green Bay Packers, and then there have been some things that need to be corrected. Last week’s game against the Giants featured a few of the latter.
CBS Sports

Saints' Dwayne Washington: Looks like Kamara's top backup

Washington was working with the second-team offense during warmups ahead of Sunday's game in Washington and is expected to serve as the No. 2 back behind Alvin Kamara, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Washington will bump up a spot on the depth chart after Kamara's previous top understudy, Tony Jones...
FOX Sports

Kamara's dynamism helps Saints passing game get into a flow

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints got back to deploying versatile running back Alvin Kamara in the passing game and also got back to winning. Kamara's touchdowns rushing and receiving, not to mention his 123 yards from scrimmage in Sunday's 33-22 victory over Washington, helped New Orleans cross the 30-point threshold for the first time since Week 1.
