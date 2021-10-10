CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Just two catches in win

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Thielen had two receptions (three targets) for 40 yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Lions. Thielen struggled for the second week in a row, failing to eclipse 50 receiving yards or score a touchdown after racking up four scores over his previous three contests. Kirk Cousins has been looking in Justin Jefferson's direction more often recently, which has hurt his former favorite target's fantasy value. It is unlikely that the 30-year-old's skills have diminished so quickly, so fantasy managers should ride out this minor slump until his volume rises back to a reasonable level. If Thielen remains an afterthought on offense against the Panthers next week, then it may be time to panic.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

How does Adam Thielen get to the end zone? Practice, practice, practice

To understand why Adam Thielen leads the NFL in red-zone receiving touchdowns since the start of 2019 — and why the Vikings receiver shrugs at his characterization as a scoring machine — you first have to understand his process. The nine-year veteran still prizes practice snaps, as the only true...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Adam Thielen posts 46 yards in Week 4 defeat to Cleveland

Thielen was coming off a nice streak of at least one touchdown in every game this season. The Browns' pass rush was on fire today, putting that streak to bed. He still remains a target hog in this Vikings offense, as he saw a team-high eight targets today, despite Justin Jefferson recording more receptions and yardage. Thielen should rebound nicely in Week 5 against the 0-4 Lions.
NFL
Fox News

Adam Thielen honors Norm McDonald with his shoe game

Before yesterday’s 14-7 loss to the Browns, Vikings star Adam Thielen wore some sweet pre-game cleats to honor the late Norm MacDonald. "Turd Ferguson," the cleats read. The NFL really should allow players to wear any cleats they want during the game. We’d see some stylish looks, but we’d also get a glimpse of touching honors like this.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#Fantasy#American Football#Lions#Panthers
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen held out of Vikings practice

With the way receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen jogged through warmups and tossed the ball around the Vikings' practice field on Wednesday, their absences would seem to be precautionary as both were held out of practice due to ankle and foot injuries. They do represent a roster weathered by...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Minnesota vs. Carolina

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Adam Thielen ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Thielen's Minnesota Vikings (2-3) and the Carolina Panthers (3-2) hit the field in Week 6 at Bank of America Stadium. Want more in-depth sports betting...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy