Vikings' Adam Thielen: Just two catches in win

Thielen had two receptions (three targets) for 40 yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Lions. Thielen struggled for the second week in a row, failing to eclipse 50 receiving yards or score a touchdown after racking up four scores over his previous three contests. Kirk Cousins has been looking in Justin Jefferson's direction more often recently, which has hurt his former favorite target's fantasy value. It is unlikely that the 30-year-old's skills have diminished so quickly, so fantasy managers should ride out this minor slump until his volume rises back to a reasonable level. If Thielen remains an afterthought on offense against the Panthers next week, then it may be time to panic.