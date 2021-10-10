Saints' Jameis Winston: Tosses four TDs in win

For Jameis Winston, his first concern wasn't his own disappointment after a stunning, 27-21 overtime loss to the Giants -- it was that of the fans. The Caesars Superdome was finally packed, the first full-capacity game since the playoff loss to end the 2019 season against the Minnesota Vikings. That game ended similarly, though Winston wasn't on the team, with Kyle Rudolph scoring a touchdown to end it. The Giants also had Rudolph this time around, with the veteran tight end jumping on a Saquon Barkley fumble to keep the game-winning drive alive. Barkley eventually powered into the end zone for the walk-off score.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO