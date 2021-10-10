CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints' Jameis Winston: Tosses four TDs in win

 6 days ago

Winston completed 15 of 30 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 33-22 win over Washington. He also gained 26 yards on six carries. The quarterback was far from efficient and was somewhat lucky to have been picked off only once, but Winston connected on enough of his deep throws to put together his most productive performance of the year. Despite a lack of consistent passing yards week to week, he'll take a strong 12:3 TD:INT into the Saints' Week 6 bye.

Mike Detillier not surprised by Jameis Winston rollercoaster

The New Orleans Saints rollercoaster continued its ride. After losing in overtime at home last week, the Saints pulled off a double digit win on the road, beating the Washington Football Team 33-22. It was a bit of an unusual game, looking at the box score. Washington outgained the Saints...
Jameis Winston apologizes to Saints fans after loss in Superdome return: 'Feels like a blur'

For Jameis Winston, his first concern wasn't his own disappointment after a stunning, 27-21 overtime loss to the Giants -- it was that of the fans. The Caesars Superdome was finally packed, the first full-capacity game since the playoff loss to end the 2019 season against the Minnesota Vikings. That game ended similarly, though Winston wasn't on the team, with Kyle Rudolph scoring a touchdown to end it. The Giants also had Rudolph this time around, with the veteran tight end jumping on a Saquon Barkley fumble to keep the game-winning drive alive. Barkley eventually powered into the end zone for the walk-off score.
WATCH: Jameis Winston throws incredible Hail Mary touchdown for Saints

Jameis Winston being Jameis Winston. Winston seems to be the most entertaining player in the National Football League right now. There are numerous reasons why the entire country loves watching him because let's be honest, you never know what could come on the next play for the former national champion out of Florida State.
Jabrill Peppers goes nuts after Giants win OT coin toss in victory vs. Saints

New York Giants defensive back Jabrill Peppers had an absolutely hilarious response to his team winning the coin toss to start overtime Sunday. The Giants and New Orleans Saints found themselves locked in a 21-21 tie at the end of regulation, and Peppers represented New York on the field for the overtime coin toss. Peppers correctly called heads and promptly went nuts. Even funnier, one of the referee microphones picked up his incredible response: “We want the ball. F— ’em.”
WATCH NOW: Jim Mora discusses the trust between Jameis Winston and Sean Payton in the Saints offense

NEW ORLEANS — Do you feel less pressure playing quarterback here than in Tampa?. “I think when you have a great team that surrounds you, you definitely can be a little more confident, because you know you’re going to get opportunity after opportunity, you have a great defense. You know you can depend on a great offensive line and one of the best running backs in the NFL.”
Saints: Winston completes insane Hail Mary pass at end of half

New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston just threw a Hail Mary pass…and it didn’t end badly!. At the end of the second quarter, Winston slung the pigskin nearly 50 yards to find Marquez Callaway in the end zone. The score puts the Saints ahead against the Washington Football team, and...
Forecast: A month with Jameis Winston

NEW ORLEANS — We are a month into our 'Jameis Winston is the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback' experience. Are you enjoying it? Have you made at least 9000 comparisons between Drew Brees and Jameis Winston in your head every time a huge moment happens in a Saints game? It's ok, I do it too.
WATCH: Jameis Winston throws 49-yard Hail Mary TD before halftime

The Jameis Winston experience was on full display in the first half of Sunday’s Saints game against the Washington Football Team. It started early in the first quarter when he threw an interception, only to respond with a 72-yard touchdown pass to Deonte Harris on the very next possession. That...
Hail Mary Saints: Winston has 4 TDs, Saints beat Washington

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jameis Winston connected on a Hail Mary for one of his four touchdown passes to help the New Orleans Saints beat Washington 33-22 Sunday, a bounce-back victory that came at a cost with two more injuries. Winston took every snap at quarterback for the first time...
Winston, Saints blow through Washington secondary

LANDOVER — Before New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston heaved a Hail Mary to a streaking Marquez Callaway, before the wide receiver easily caught it in the end zone amid a sea of flat-footed defenders, the Washington Football Team defense was expecting the Saints to play for the field goal. With...
Saints ride Jameis Winston's wild day to win over Washington Football Team

LANDOVER, Md. – The post-Drew Brees era has represented a roller-coaster of an adventure for the New Orleans Saints as Jameis Winston seeks comfort in Sean Payton’s offense while also striving to earn his head coach’s trust. Sunday afternoon against the Washington Football Team, the quarterback treated the Saints to...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston to partner with the HBCU Legacy Bowl

The HBCU Legacy Bowl announced Thursday, Oct. 14 a multi-year partnership with New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ and his Dream Forever Foundation. Winston played college football at Florida State, where he became the youngest player to win the Heisman Trophy and led his team to victory in the 2014 BCS National Championship Game during his freshman year. Winston was selected first overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He set several franchise rookie records, earned Pro Bowl honors and led the league in passing yards during the 2019 season. Winston joined the New Orleans Saints in 2020, became the starting signal-caller in 2021 and was named team captain.
