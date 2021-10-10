CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Daniel Jones: Sustains concussion Sunday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Jones won't return to Sunday's contest at Dallas after suffering a concussion. The diagnosis comes as no surprise after Jones took not only a helmet-to-helmet hit from a Dallas defender, but his helmet also hit the turf as he went to the ground. Afterward, he had trouble getting to and staying on his feet until Giants trainers got to him, and he required a cart to get to the locker room, where the concussion was confirmed. Now subject to league protocols for head injuries, Jones will yield quarterback duties for New York to Mike Glennon.

www.cbssports.com

