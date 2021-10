Pettis was elevated from the Giants' practice squad Saturday, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports. Pettis is being promoted to the Giants' game day roster in order to provide roster insurance for fellow wideout Darius Slayton who is questionable for Week 6 with a hamstring injury. The Giants have been ravished by injuries to their offense, and Kenny Golladay is the latest to be ruled out after hyperextending his knee in Week 5. On a positive note, Kadarius Toney (ankle, questionable) is expected to play, and Sterling Shepard is also making his return from a hamstring injury. Even if Darius Slayton is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Pettis will likely have a hard time seeing the field behind the Giants' healthy pass catchers.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO