CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay officially ruled out vs Cowboys

By Cameron Burnett
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSBZw_0cNBd7Qk00

The Giants were already shorthanded coming into Sunday but they’ll have to dig deep without their leaders on offense. Running back Saquon Barkley rolled his ankle badly in the first quarter and was ruled out for the game after being carted from the sideline. The injuries continue to pile up for New York.

Quarterback Daniel Jones had to be carted off with a concussion after a huge collision with Jabril Cox at the goal line and he is officially out for the second half. Stacking onto the injuries, WR Kenny Golladay was ruled out with a knee injury.

New York is now without their starting quarterback, star running back and top three receivers. Kadarius Toney has stepped up with over 121 yards early in the third quarter and he’ll have to carry the offensive load if the Giants are going to have a chance to come back.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Giants' Daniel Jones hits out at critics of OC Jason Garrett

It was just last week when fans of the New York Giants were calling for head coach Joe Judge to strip offensive coordinator Jason Garrett of his play-calling responsibilities as Big Blue sat at 0-3 and tied for 25th in scoring while averaging 18.7 points per game. The Giants responded by notching a surprising 27-21 overtime win at the New Orleans Saints, and quarterback Daniel Jones completed 28-of-40 passes for a career-high 402 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the victory en route to earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Announce Unfortunate Update On Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay

The New York Giants have made an unfortunate but expected decision on two of its star offensive weapons. On Friday, the team announced that running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) have both been ruled out for Sunday’s Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Daniel Jones Carted to Locker Room After Hit to Head vs. Cowboys

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was carted to the locker room after suffering a hit to the head in the second quarter on Sunday. Jones was hit as he ran toward the end zone on a 3rd-and-goal try. He stood up and attempted to walk back to the huddle after the hit, but New York's signal-caller stumbled before regaining his balance. Giants trainers then attended to Jones and escorted him to the sideline.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Cowboys vs. Giants Fight

Last Sunday, a fight broke out between New York Giants rookie wideout Kadarius Toney and Dallas Cowboys defensive back Damontae Kazee. Toney was ultimately ejected for throwing a punch at Kazee. It was unfortunate that Toney lost his composure and threw a punch at Kazee because it overshadowed his performance...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
chatsports.com

Is Giants’ Kenny Golladay in line for a breakout performance against New Orleans?

The New York Giants are once again struggling on offense to curate big plays downfield and take advantage of lesser defenses. Against the Atlanta Falcons last weekend, the Giants only mustered 14 points, an embarrassing number considering their opponent had given up an average of 40 over the first two games of the season.
NFL
Newsday

For Daniel Jones and Giants, it doesn't get bigger than beating rival Cowboys

There are two standards by which Giants quarterbacks will always be measured. The first is Super Bowl wins. Daniel Jones won’t be able to do much about that one this week. The second, and nearly as important, is wins against the Cowboys. That is where Jones, on Sunday, can start...
NFL
FanSided

NY Giants’ Daniel Jones concussed after nasty helmet-to-helmet hit vs. Cowboys

NY Giants quarterback was carted into the locker room, following a scary helmet-to-helmet hit in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. Daniel Jones struggled to walk off the field, and was eventually carted to the locker room following a nasty helmet-to-helmet hit in the first half of Sunday’s NY Giants game in Dallas against the Cowboys.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
chatsports.com

Daniel Jones exits game vs. Cowboys with possible concussion

Saquon Barkley is already out for the game with an ankle injury. Now, Daniel Jones could join him. In the second quarter of the Giants‘ Week 5 matchup with Dallas, Jones initiated contact with his helmet on a bootleg near the goal line. The third-year quarterback was slow to his feet and couldn’t walk straight — a scary scene indeed.
NFL
ramaponews.com

Is Daniel Jones fueling a comeback for the Giants?

It is not uncommon for rookie quarterbacks to struggle in the National Football League. However, when the sixth overall pick in his draft class is still making rookie mistakes deep into his second season, there is some cause for concern. Daniel Jones is an example of this situation, but this year he has completely flipped the script.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Kenny Golladay: Turns in full practice

Golladay (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. After he was previously bothered by hamstring and hip injuries through the first four weeks of the season, Golladay's appearance on the Week 5 injury report with a new health concern wasn't the most encouraging sight. Fortunately, just like the other two injuries, the groin issue won't keep him on the sideline, as his return to full participation in practice puts him on track to play Sunday in Dallas. Meanwhile, fellow wideouts Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) remained non-participants in practice Thursday and appear in danger of missing their second straight games. Golladay cashed in while those two wideouts sat out the Giants' Week 4 win over the Saints, finishing with a season-high 116 receiving yards on six catches.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Concussion#American Football#Giants Daniel Jones#Wr#New York Giants
New York Post

Kenny Golladay on his ‘Chosen One’ mentality, fitting in with Giants

Post columnist Steve Serby catches up with Giants receiver Kenny Golladay for some Q&A. Q: If you could pick the brain of any receiver in NFL history, who would it be?. A: I’ve worked out with Randy Moss, picked his brain a little bit. I’ve talked to Calvin Johnson, picked his brain a little bit.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Trentonian

Giants’ Daniel Jones in concussion protocol after head injury during Cowboys game

Concussions are notoriously tricky, but it’s hard to imagine that Daniel Jones won’t miss at least one game for the third straight season. The Giants quarterback entered the NFL’s concussion protocol on Monday after colliding with two Cowboys defenders during a dive near the goal line in Sunday’s 44-20 loss in Dallas.
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay Suffers Knee Injury

The hits just keep on coming for the New York Giants. After losing their top running back (Saquon Barkley, ankle), their starting quarterback (Daniel Jones, head injury), and not having their starting left tackle (Andrew Thomas, foot), the Giants lost their top receiver. There was a little bit of good...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Big Blue nightmare: Giants lose Barkley, Jones and Golladay to injury

Barkley’s left foot bent the wrong way after a collision with Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis. An overhead shot of the injury (Twitter link via Will Brinson of CBS Sports) showed severe swelling. That likely indicates a lateral inversion sprain, according to Dr. David J. Chao (on Twitter). Additional testing will confirm what Barkley has suffered, but it sounds like he’ll miss a few games at minimum.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy