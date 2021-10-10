Giants Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay officially ruled out vs Cowboys

The Giants were already shorthanded coming into Sunday but they’ll have to dig deep without their leaders on offense. Running back Saquon Barkley rolled his ankle badly in the first quarter and was ruled out for the game after being carted from the sideline. The injuries continue to pile up for New York.

Quarterback Daniel Jones had to be carted off with a concussion after a huge collision with Jabril Cox at the goal line and he is officially out for the second half. Stacking onto the injuries, WR Kenny Golladay was ruled out with a knee injury.

New York is now without their starting quarterback, star running back and top three receivers. Kadarius Toney has stepped up with over 121 yards early in the third quarter and he’ll have to carry the offensive load if the Giants are going to have a chance to come back.