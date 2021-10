Furman's Devin Wynn took advantage of being afforded an encore in the rivalry with Wofford with the fifth-year senior running wild in Saturday's 42-20 win at Gibbs Stadium. Wynn rushed 31 times for 204 yards (second highest total of his career and his most in over two years). He entered the game averaging only 56.2 rushing yards per game with only 225 this season. He also caught three passes for 43 yards and touchdown.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO