LoL: Worlds 2021 Main Stage Group A Preview & Predictions

Cloud9 and Beyond Gaming kicked things off for Group B on Day Two. After a stunning performance yesterday, C9 was hungry to once again prove they're a serious competitor, while BYG hoped to turn the tide in their favor. It was C9 who came out ahead first though, as a 2v2 in the top resulted in two kills for the NA side. A minute later, a skirmish broke out in the mid lane, where each team walked away with a kill. From here, it became a scrappy fight, with C9 jumping on every engage they could find, even if it didn't always go their way.

