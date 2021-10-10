A 500+ HP, Engineer-Owned Audi 90 Quattro Track Car Is the One You Want

The legendary Nissan Skyline GT-R, the predecessor of the current Nissan GT-R, is one of the most revered Japanese sports cars of all time, and its career spans over half a century. The Skyline GT-R is famous for a number of reasons, and one of the biggest is due to the engine that lurks beneath the hood. Since the introduction of the R31 generation, Nissan has stuffed RB inline-six engines into these compact sports machines, and as we've witnessed many times before, these engines can be tuned to produce massive performance. The owner of this crazy RB-powered speedboat clearly had the tuning potential of this engine in mind when he decided to take the famous JDM engine to the water, and the results are more than 900 horsepower of sheer awesomeness.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO