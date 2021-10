In a gripping 10 episodes, Netflix's Maid follows a young woman named Alex (Margaret Qualley) as she struggles to make ends meet for her and her daughter after leaving her abusive boyfriend Sean (Nick Robinson). Helmed by showrunner Molly Smith Metzler, the highly watched miniseries ends with a hopeful conclusion, albeit one where challenges lie ahead for Alex — she has full custody of her daughter now that they're moving to Montana, where she's going to college to study creative writing. Even with the relatively clear-cut ending, we still can't help but wonder if there will be more to this story. So here's the scoop: Netflix has yet to make any official statements regarding the possibility of a season two. Now, a second season isn't entirely out of the question, but it probably won't be about Alex and her family.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO