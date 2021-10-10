CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden's labor secretary is stumped by the worker shortage

By Dan Primack
Axios
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Biden administration remains perplexed by the number of eligible workers who aren't taking available jobs, U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh tells "Axios on HBO." The big picture: The U.S. economy added just 194,000 jobs in September, far below economist expectations. Particularly surprising was the seasonally-adjusted drop in public school...

Comments / 199

Reno72
6d ago

They don’t understand that paying people to stay home or requiring people to get vaccinated against their will or choice has an impact on jobs.

175
DLM32
6d ago

Bs. They know what’s going on. They just don’t care. The only thing that matters to them is changing everything to go in their favor so they can forever do what is best for them. Rules for thee but not for me is their motto.

95
DemsRuinEverything
6d ago

OMG, What? There is a Worker Shortage? Really? Seriously? When did that happen? It's got to Totally be about Covid and Definitely Not The Vaccine Mandate. Because you know Forcing A Vaccine Down People's Throats should have Totally worked. It Couldn't be The Mandates. No Not The Mandates. Let's Go Brandon. Also, EFF JOE BIDEN and HIS WHOLE ADMINISTRATION AT THIS POINT.

74
TheDailyBeast

This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
KXL

Joe Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Is A Lie

A month ago, Joe Biden announced a new rule that requires every employer of more than 100 people in America to make vaccination mandatory for all employees. As companies start firing their employees following Biden’s demands, was the vaccine mandate even real or was it just a press conference? Lars dives into that on today’s Radio Northwest Network, listen below for more information.
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Loads of Little Lies Are Finally Catching Up With Him

The Biden administration suggested this week that the 15,000 Haitian migrants under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, were being “swiftly” deported. But on Tuesday, two U.S. officials told the Associated Press that Haitians had been released into the interior of the U.S. on a “very, very large scale” with “notices to appear at an immigration office within 60 days” (which means we may never see some of them again).
Houston Chronicle

Biden allies reportedly confused by Kamala Harris' secretive California trip

It seems we have yet another instance of unnamed Biden White House advisors or "allies" complaining about Vice President Kamala Harris. Over the weekend, Vice President Kamala Harris made an overnight trip to Palm Springs with no public appearances. She arrived Friday evening and departed Saturday morning with the White House providing no stated purpose of the trip.
Washington Post

Biden’s challenge to Mitch McConnell: Go ahead, burn the place down

On Monday, President Biden shocked the political world by refusing to promise that the battle over the debt limit will be resolved without the United States defaulting on its debts, which would unleash economic calamity. “No, I can’t,” Biden said, when asked whether he could guarantee resolution. “That’s up to...
Fox News

David Bossie: Biden-Fauci COVID suprise coming? Sinking poll numbers, crises may bring course correction

With all of the Biden-created crises worsening by the day, the president’s radical agenda stalled in Congress, and more daunting problems coming on the radar with no end in sight, Americans are facing a crisis of confidence not felt since the depressing days of stagflation and the Iranian hostage crisis during the administration of President Jimmy Carter in 1979 and 1980.
creators.com

Good News for Joe Biden

More Americans have died from COVID-19 during the Biden administration than during the Trump administration. That is not the good news for President Joe Biden. Former President Donald Trump initiated Operation Warp Speed. We had Democrats casting aspersions on the efficacy of a would-be and supposedly rushed vaccine. We finally got the vaccine at the end of the Trump administration. The moment Biden became president, Trump voters cast aspersions on the vaccine and the Democrats bullied anyone skeptical of it.
Washington Post

A new problem for Democrats: Americans suddenly want smaller government after all

Inconvenient but true: Americans want government to do less. Not more. Democrats cannot afford to just hand-wave this problem away. In the first few months of the Biden administration, fawning media coverage declared that the president had inspired a new “paradigm” or “consensus” for robust, active government, harking back to the New Deal or Great Society. Or at least maybe the pre-Reagan era.
U.S. POLITICS
