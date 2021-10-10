Wes Anderson's Next Film is Titled ‘Asteroid City'

Surprisingly, Wes Anderson’s newest movie, The French Dispatch, reminded me most of The Royal Tenenbaums. The plot of The French Dispatch, which is really more of a throughline connecting the movie’s vignettes, revolves around the death of the titular magazine’s editor, and thus, at his request, the death of the publication. Bill Murray—playing The French Dispatch‘s founder and editor, Arthur Howitzer Jr.—takes on the the role of the father figure previously occupied by Gene Hackman, who portrayed the Tenenbaums’ ignoble patriarch. However, in what feels like a departure, this figure appears to be a stand-in for Wes Anderson himself. No longer imbued into the plucky and confused next generation, Anderson seems inserted now as an aging craftsman, committed to preserving a specific way of doing things amidst a rapidly changing landscape.

