Wes Anderson's Next Film is Titled ‘Asteroid City'

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Murray let it slip that the name of Wes Anderson's next film will be “Asteroid City.” The actor took part in a panel at the London Film Festival when he revealed the title. The highly anticipated film also stars Tilda Swinton, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston and Jeffrey Wright.

