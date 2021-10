All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross is the latest celebrity to participate in the fall's latest style trend: oversized jackets and [checks notes] no pants. Despite the traditionally cooler weather, the look has been making the rounds this season to great effect. Hailey Bieber and Beyoncé have both leaned into the trend in the past few weeks, from Bieber's signature street style to Beyoncé's elegant evening wear.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO