CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants' Kenny Golladay Won't Return vs. Cowboys Because of Knee Injury

By Bleacher Report NFL
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Giants wideout Kenny Golladay was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with a knee injury, per the team. The 27-year-old was the crown jewel of the Giants' offseason, signing a four-year, $72 million deal. They brought him aboard to be the top receiving option on a promising offense that also includes superstar running back Saquon Barkley and pass-catchers Darius Slayton and Evan Engram.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Cowboys vs. Giants Fight

Last Sunday, a fight broke out between New York Giants rookie wideout Kadarius Toney and Dallas Cowboys defensive back Damontae Kazee. Toney was ultimately ejected for throwing a punch at Kazee. It was unfortunate that Toney lost his composure and threw a punch at Kazee because it overshadowed his performance...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Announce Unfortunate Update On Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay

The New York Giants have made an unfortunate but expected decision on two of its star offensive weapons. On Friday, the team announced that running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) have both been ruled out for Sunday’s Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NBC Sports

Saquon Barkley had X-rays on ankle, Kenny Golladay getting MRI on knee

Giants running back Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys with an ankle injury and head coach Joe Judge didn’t offer much of an update on Barkley’s condition after the game. Judge told reporters that Barkley had X-rays taken, but said he did not know what they showed. Jordan...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Cowboys Make Three Roster Moves

Michael Gehlken reports that the Dallas Cowboys are signing TE Jeremy Sprinkle and FB Nick Ralston to their active roster, as both players are out of standard elevations this season. Gehlken reports that Ralston’s deal will be a two-year contract. Gehlken is also reporting that the team is waiving T...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys vs. Giants score: Dallas rolls over rivals as New York loses Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones to injuries

It was a matchup headlined by Dak Prescott playing his first game against the New York Giants since suffering a season-ending fractured ankle against them in Week 5 of the 2020 season, and he'd land his vengeance in a big way when the Dallas Cowboys landed a 44-20 victory at AT&T Stadium to dig into the top spot of the NFC East standings a bit more. And it's a game that saw the Giants lose more than just the contest itself, with quarterback Daniel Jones joining running back Saquon Barkley as two franchise players carted off with a concussion and ankle injury, respectively.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#New York Giants#The Detroit Lions
Yardbarker

Is Giants’ Kenny Golladay in line for a breakout performance against New Orleans?

The New York Giants are once again struggling on offense to curate big plays downfield and take advantage of lesser defenses. Against the Atlanta Falcons last weekend, the Giants only mustered 14 points, an embarrassing number considering their opponent had given up an average of 40 over the first two games of the season.
NFL
CBS Seattle

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: Will Darrel Williams Get Enough Touches For The Chiefs?

(CBS Boston) — Having one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive skill players in your fantasy lineup can certainly help your scoring output. But that hasn’t necessarily been a guarantee this season. While Patrick Mahomes has generally been consistent (turnover issues not withstanding), other players have had off-weeks. It’s been feast or famine with receiver Tyreek Hill. Travis Kelce picked up just two points against the Philadelphia Eagles. And running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sometimes seemed to disappear from the offense. Edwards-Helaire is now on injured reserve with a knee injury. Darrel Williams is set to take over the starting spot. Is...
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Giants: Advanced statistic shows Kenny Golladay’s improvement across weeks

The New York Giants signed Kenny Golladay this offseason to be their number one receiver. In fact, the Giants were confident enough in getting value from Golladay that they signed him to a $72 million dollar contract despite having other pressing needs such as strengthening the lines. Through the first few games of the season, Golladay didn’t really look like a player that was being paid such a large amount.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Kenny Golladay on his ‘Chosen One’ mentality, fitting in with Giants

Post columnist Steve Serby catches up with Giants receiver Kenny Golladay for some Q&A. Q: If you could pick the brain of any receiver in NFL history, who would it be?. A: I’ve worked out with Randy Moss, picked his brain a little bit. I’ve talked to Calvin Johnson, picked his brain a little bit.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants-Cowboys injury news: Andrew Thomas, Leonard Williams return to practice

Andrew Thomas (foot) and Leonard Williams (knee) returned to practice for the New York Giants on Thursday. Thomas, though, was obviously moving with a limp as he entered the Quest Diagnostics Training Center practice field. Thomas will likely be listed as a limited participant when the injury report comes out...
NFL
Sporting News

Saquon Barkley injury update: Giants running back out vs. Cowboys with ankle injury

Saquon Barkley's third and fourth years in the NFL haven't quite gone as well as his first and second, as the Giants running back's injury woes continue. Barkley, who missed most of last season with a torn ACL, is out for the rest of the Giants' Week 5 contest against Dallas after sustaining what looked like a fairly serious ankle injury.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys final injury report vs. New York Giants

The Dallas Cowboys have thrived despite injury concerns all season. On Friday, the final injury report was released and while Dallas will be missing to key players, the trio of stars that were questionable all week have the green light vs. the Giants on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys have been...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Cowboys vs. Giants game thread

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are squaring off in the late game window. The Philadelphia Eagles will be rooting for a Cowboys loss in this one. Watch along and discuss the game in the comments below.
NFL
CBS Boston

Offensive Linemen Mike Onwenu, Shaq Mason Return To Patriots Practice On Thursday

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots offensive line will still be down some big bodies on Sunday, but the team should get at least one of its starting linemen back against the Cowboys. Left guard Mike Onwenu was activated from the COVID-19 list and was a full participant at practice on Thursday. Onwenu and left tackle Isaiah Wynn both landed on the COVID list last week, leaving the line extremely shorthanded against the Texans in Week 5. There has been no update on Wynn so far in Week 6, so his availability is unlikely against the Cowboys this weekend. Elsewhere along the line, right guard...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy