Giants' Kenny Golladay Won't Return vs. Cowboys Because of Knee Injury
New York Giants wideout Kenny Golladay was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with a knee injury, per the team. The 27-year-old was the crown jewel of the Giants' offseason, signing a four-year, $72 million deal. They brought him aboard to be the top receiving option on a promising offense that also includes superstar running back Saquon Barkley and pass-catchers Darius Slayton and Evan Engram.www.chatsports.com
